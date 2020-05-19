JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — It is undeniable, the Corona Virus or COVID-19 had a significant impact on various sectors. Including one of them is Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) Group, as a conservation institution and a place that serves education and recreation for the society.



#kitacintasatwa, Taman Safari Indonesia Invites People to Help Animals

With the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) applied by the government, all TSI Group units (Taman Safari Bogor, Taman Safari Prigen, Bali Safari, and Batang Dolphins Center) were temporarily closed since March 23, 2020 and until a later date. This decision was taken, because TSI Group wanted to take a role in breaking the chain of distribution of COVID-19. During closing, we admit that there is no income from selling admission tickets.

Even though, management of TSI Group, are still trying to feed and care for animals well. Although, TSI Group is also open to all kinds of donations from the society who want to participate in the TSI Group’s conservation program during this difficult time. For this reason, the #kitacintasatwa (#weloveanimals) program has been launched since April 2020.

Through #kitacintasatwa, the society is invited to participate in supporting conservation programs in all TSI Group units, by donating their funds. There is no minimum donation set to join #kitacintasatwa. “We understand hard times like this due to COVID-19, but we see more people transmitting the goodness of helping one another, including animals,” said Biswajit Guha, Group Head of Life Science Taman Safari Indonesia.

In order to support animal welfare in TSI Group, people can directly transfer their funds through BCA account number 6801777811 on behalf of PT Taman Safari Indonesia. Another easier way is to scan the QR Code distributed via TSI Group Instagram accounts.

Every cent donated from the society will be used to provide food, medical care and animal welfare in TSI Group. The #kitacintasatwa campaign was launched not only to collect donations. But also, TSI Group wants to convey the message that the Corona Virus outbreak also has an impact on conservation programs as well as animals that are cared for and rescued in TSI Group.

The #kitacintasatwa donation program will still be opened as long as the PSBB is implemented and the Corona Virus spread is taking place. With this donation, it is hoped that the society will still remember and care that there are many endangered animals that still need to be saved, for the better future.

“In addition, to treat people’s longing to the animals, we also launched a virtual zoo program on each unit’s Facebook and Instagram official. Here various activities and interactions of animals with their keepers are shown. That way, people can keep in touch with animals and know a lot about animal care that is carried out at TSI, ” said Daniel Thian, Head of Digital Marketing TSI Group.

TSI hopes that the Corona pandemic will soon be over, and activities will return to normal. So, TSI can be reopened and play its role as a conservation, education and recreation institution for the society. Keep healthy, #stayathome, and show that #kitacintasatwa!

Conservation, Education and Recreation

Since 1986, Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) Group has indeed focused on the conservation of wild animals whose populations have begun to decrease. For the information, there are thousands of species of animal in the world that are endangered. TSI wants to take on the role of caring for and breeding Indonesian endemic animals as a valuable heritage for future generations.

Bogor Safari Park, Prigen Safari Park, Bali Safari & Marine Park, Batang Dolphins Center and Jakarta Aquarium are proof of TSI Group’s concern about the line of animals that are increasingly threatened by its existence. Conservation is also a theme in TSI Group hotels, Royal Safari Garden & Resort, Safari Lodge, Baobab Safari Resort and Mara River Safari Lodge. In addition to conservation, there are two other pillars that have become a milestone in TSI’s business spirit, which are education and recreation.

Taman Safari Indonesia

Corporate Office

Jl. Gandaria I, No. 62 A-C

Jakarta Selatan 12130

Telp: 021-7208880

Fax: 021-7224797

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200519/2807860-1?lang=0