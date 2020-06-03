Kitchen Brains® announces Scrub Buddy™, the first and only all-in-one scheduled handwash reminder and timer in the fight against COVID-19

STRATFORD, Connecticut, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kitchen Brains has introduced the Scrub Buddy timer to support foodservice operators, food processing plants, healthcare facilities, labs, pharmacies and other businesses where frequent handwashing is required. Scrub Buddy was fast-tracked in record time by Kitchen Brains (FAST.)® engineering and manufacturing teams to help our customers ensure employee and consumer safety in light of the coronavirus.

Each Scrub Buddy alerts up to eight employees every 30 minutes, or at a preferred interval, to wash their hands. It then times each handwash for 20 seconds, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), after which it automatically resets for the next 30-minute handwash reminder. Employees receive both audio and visual alerts, with the latter displayed on Scrub Buddy’s LCD screen.

Scrub Buddy is easy to use, simply requiring employees to press their assigned key number when they begin work and for three seconds when leaving. During their shifts, there are two options for acknowledging the start of the handwash timer. In manual mode, employees press their key at the start of each handwash. In hands-free, auto-mode, Scrub Buddy switches from handwash reminder to timer without any employee intervention. In both cases, Scrub Buddy automatically starts the next 30-minute handwash reminder countdown when the 20-second handwash timer concludes.

“I’m extremely proud of our amazing Kitchen Brains team for taking Scrub Buddy from concept to finished product in a matter of weeks,” commented Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains. “Covid-19 has changed the way many of our customers do business and we’re pleased to be able to offer Scrub Buddy to them so they can effectively meet the new handwashing standards. For employees and customers alike, Scrub Buddy provides a level of comfort and safety that is so important in today’s environment.”

Scrub Buddy is durable, requires no installation and runs on four AA batteries. It can be mounted with its magnetic backing to most metal surfaces or permanently affixed with an optional bracket. Scrub Buddy is proudly built in the USA at Kitchen Brains factory in Stratford, Connecticut, and is available now from Kitchen Brains dealers or by calling 800-327-8766 in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, +(0) 1268 544000 in the U.K. or 01-203-377-4414 outside these areas. Additional information is available on the Scrub Buddy webpage at kitchenbrains.com/scrub-buddytm