Kitchen Helper Wins P75-M Jackpot Prize of Grand Lotto 6/55

Kitchen Helper Takes Home jackpot Prize of Grand Lotto 6/55 worth P75-M

A kitchen helper is now a multi-millionaire after winning the P75 million worth of jackpot prize of Grand Lotto 6/55.

A 49-year-old kitchen servant from Novaliches, Quezon City, may finally relax after winning the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s Grand Lotto 6/55. (PCSO). According to the PCSO post, the lucky individual hit the winning combination during the February 27, 2023 lotto draw.

According to the winner, he has been playing the lottery for 25 years. He stated that he still believed in the lottery because he had won five digits twice.

“Noon pa man, naniniwala na po talaga ako sa lotto kasi dalawang beses na po akong nanalo ng five digits. Madalas naman hindi rin ako nakakataya kasi walang budget pero hindi po ako nawawalan ng pag-asa dahil alam kong may swerte pa ring darating sa atin. At ito na nga po yun. Salamat po,” said winner in a PCSO interview.

He used to work as a server and dishwasher, but the pay was insufficient for his needs, so he resigned to hunt for another career. The only winner stated that he intends to invest his earnings in a business, lottery, and to assist his relatives.

“Pero higit pa sa trabaho ang ibinigay ng Panginoon ngayon,” he said.

The winner got his award at the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City, according to PCSO. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to collect their rewards, otherwise they would be forfeited to the PCSO Charitable Fund, according to Republic Act No. 1169.

