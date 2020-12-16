“Kitchie Nadal shares a glimpse of her new apartment in Spain”

Watch Kitchie Nadal’s apartment tour vlog.

“Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” singer Kitchie Nadal gave a tour of her family’s new apartment in Madrid, Spain in her recent YouTube vlog.

Kitchie is currently based in Madrid with her Spanish husband Carlos López and their son Keon.

In her vlog, the singer shared a glimpse of her living room and her Christmas tree.

“Itong Chritmas tree kaka-set up lang namin at nilagyan namin siya ng photos ng family namin abroad, ‘yung mga hindi namin masyadong nakikita from the US, the Philippines and Australia,” she relayed.

Kitchie also showed the photo frames displayed in their home.

She also showed her work station, her husband’s work station, and their laundry area.

[embedded content]

The Pinay singer also explained why their house had minimal stuff.

“Kung mapapansin niyo wala kami masyadong gamit, kasi parehas kami ni Carlos na minimalist. Gusto lang namin ng konting bagay sa bahay. Hindi kami basta-basta bumibili. Talagang pinag-iisipan naming maigi kung ito ba ay kailangan sa bahay ito o hindi,” she shared.

She said that both of them work at home so they want a clutter-free space.

“Parehas kami ni Carlos na nagtatrabaho sa bahay, so kapag ang bahay ay cluttered, parehas kaming hindi maka-work at makapag-concentrate. So it’s important for us to have space and to be able to organize the house easily, especially mayroon kaming three-year-old son,” Nadal shared.