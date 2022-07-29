KL Wellness City announces Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival, a 10-day Festival to promote holistic wellbeing lifestyle for Malaysians and foreigners in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd has unveiled its first-of-its-kind sustainable healthcare-based integrated mixed-development township. Called KL Wellness City, the project located in Bukit Jalil is targeted to be developed and completed across a 10-year period. The township spanning 26.49 acres over seven plots of land has an overall gross development value (GDV) of more than RM11 billion. KL Wellness City is a fully integrated comprehensive township boasting The International Tertiary Hospital, The Nobel Healthcare Park which consists of Medical Suites, Wellness Suites, innovation laboratories, clinical R&D facilities, MSC designated office towers, retirement resorts, a Healthcare Mall, wellness-centric serviced apartments, a fitness-based Central Park, and many more.



Dato’ Sri Vincent (centre) lead the invited guests to a symbolic cycling launch ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival 2022

The Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival aims to advocate and promote the importance of wellness and healthcare to the Malaysian public. Pioneering a comprehensive ecosystem embodying healthcare and wellness living, KL Wellness City’s concept is uniquely modelled by its declaration to redefining and strengthening the experience of health and quality of life, hence the birth of the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival.

KL Wellness City is taking the lead in going full force in activities related to wellness and healthcare with the hope to educate the public towards a healthy lifestyle. A whole series of fun packed 10-day non-stop educational, workshops, fitness activities and many more.

“We are launching a 10-day Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival starting 29 July 2022, that aspires to be an annual affair for KL Wellness City. Series of activities will start as early as 9am till 9pm on weekends, and 8pm until 9pm on weekdays. Our aim is to share with the people on how much wellness can help them live a healthy lifestyle. We would like to thank several key partners such as MCM, Gear Up, OsteoCare, LamboCellar, Zell-V, T-Dox, Tomei and Penfolds during this inaugural festival” said Dato’ Sri Dr Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of Branding, Sales & Marketing.

During the festival, many wellness, healthcare and sports professionals will participate, offering health talks, classes, workshops and plenty of exercises with the aim to connect people through wellness activities. This festival is angled as a CSR event with free admission.

Our mentalities have shift, driving us to think more about our wellbeing and driving us to act due to the quarantine and lockdown imposed last 2 years. The workshops that people may find at KL Wellness Festival play an important role in nurturing social, mental and emotional wellbeing for people to discover. The festival connects people and societies and educates them on the ‘Five Pillars of Wellness’: better nutrition to strengthen immunity, better sleep to increase creativity, deeper sense of mindfulness to enjoy serenity, more movement to enhance vitality and a heightened sense of purpose to share more solidarity.

Kuala Lumpur Wellness Festival has lined up a whole series of fun packed non-stop exercises and activities will be held during the 10-day festival. Celebrity and public figure, Jordan Yeoh who stands by his motto “Life is not about fitness but fitness is my life” will be conducting a fitness discovery with Body Blaster – Full Body Strengthening and Fat-Loss. Health talks on Women and Fertility, Mental and Emotional Wellness, Eat Your Wat to Fat Loss, Gut Health and Mindfulness and Self-Compassion. Besides the health talks, there are workshops such as Free Quick Adjustment & Bone Setting, CPR & AED, Developing the Sportsman and Sportswoman in Your Kid, Sip and Paint, Chocolate Therapy and Wine Tasting.

Discover the new level of fitness with the numerous activities namely Spin Classes, Jumping Fitness, HIIT Fithour, Detox Yoga, Zumba, Mat Pilates, Barre Fitness Cardio Yoga, Towel Tabata, Line Dancing, Body Blaster and Yoga for Athlete. This festival will gather the top talents in respective field and gives the public some opportunity to learn, engage, appreciate and participate.

Follow KL Wellness City’s Facebook page @klwellnesscity, for more event updates.

For more information: http://klwellnesscity.com/