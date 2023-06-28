KLab Inc.’s Subsidiary BLOCKSMITH&Co. Announces Development of BLQS Verse and Adoption of user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA” on Oasys2.png

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as “KLab”)’s blockchain-related subsidiary, BLOCKSMITH&Co(Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter “BLOCKSMITH”) announced the development of their proprietary Layer2 blockchain called “BLQS Verse” and the adoption of user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA” as the inaugural project on the Verse.

BLOCKSMITH, the blockchain subsidiary of KLab, will build their unique Layer2 blockchain called “BLQS Verse” and launch the user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA” on the Verse. More details will be announced at the “Oasys Special Event” scheduled on June 28th in Kyoto alongside IVS Crypto 2023.

BLOCKSMITH was established in March 2022 as a subsidiary responsible for KLab’s Web3-related business and has been actively expanding its Web3 reach. In March of this year, they announced the user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA” as an entry point to Web3 and established the “BLOCKSMITH AI Lab” intending to create new revenue opportunities by combining Web3 technology and generative AI.

Now, the high-speed and fee-free transaction experience provided by Oasys has been officially adopted, and BLOCKSMITH will proceed with the development of their proprietary Oasys Layer2 blockchain called “BLQS Verse”. Additionally, the deployment of the user-contributed short vertical video quiz application”QAQA” on the Verse has been decided.

Oasys will continue collaborating with various game operators domestically and internationally to achieve widespread adoption of blockchain games by providing a comfortable user experience.

About the user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA”

“QAQA” is a user-contributed short vertical video quiz application where users can ask quizzes, accumulate “Chips” by continuously answering correctly, and exchange the accumulated “Chips” for the cryptocurrency “BLQS”. An alpha version is available for users to experience certain features such as quiz questions and answers. Various event functions to enhance the quiz experience, as well as the addition of NFTs, the cryptocurrency “BLQS,” and a proprietary wallet, are planned to be gradually introduced.

Service Website: https://www.qaqa.io/



Alpha Version Application Form: https://www.qaqa.io/testerform

Twitter (EN): https://twitter.com/qaqa_en



Twitter (JP): https://twitter.com/qaqa_jp



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@qaqa_channel



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qaqa_channel/

Discord: discord.gg/GgJvcHE3cf

Hashtag: #Oasys #blockchain #gaming #japan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.