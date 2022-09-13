KLN Received Two Awards at ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 kerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 September 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be recognised for its Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG’) performance at the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 (the ‘Awards’), winning the ESG Benchmark Award – Silver Award and the Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Award. Due to its ESG achievement, KLN has also retained its status as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (‘HSSUSB’), one of the 96 Hong Kong listed companies on the index.

Organised by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), the Awards are based on the degree to which ESG elements are being integrated into the business and operation of a company, as well as how the elements can create long-term values across aspects such as sustainability strategy, corporate governance, social and environment, and overall disclosure and communication. While the HSSUSB is one of the five indexes under the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series, which provides a benchmark for sustainability investments. Constituents of the HSSUSB are Hong Kong-listed companies with outstanding corporate sustainability performance.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “The recognitions we received is hugely encouraging, as that has proven our ESG framework and performance is right on track. And as the global supply chain continues to face various challenges, our sustainability framework would become the building blocks for our efficient operations, environmental and community contributions and effective stakeholders’ engagement, helping us to adapt to market shocks and capture future opportunities. Looking ahead, we will continue to follow our sustainability vision and strategy, and create value for the greater community and investors through sustainable logistics solutions.”

