KLPGA Hana Financial Group Championship 2020, first of the new Ladies Asian Tour series, confirmed to be held from 5 November Logo_LAT.jpg

World No. 1 Jin Young KO, KLPGA No. 1 Hyo Joo KIM among players competing in the first of the newly minted Ladies Asian Tour series, for a total purse of KRW 1.5 billion (US$1.3 million)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Hana Financial Group (Chairman Jung-Tai Kim, www.hanafn.com) has announced that the 2020 KLPGA Hana Financial Group Championship is to be held at the Sky72 Ocean Course on Yeongjong Island, Incheon this week from 5-8 November 2020.

The Hana Financial Group (HFG) Championship 2020, which has the largest KLPGA total purse of KRW 1.5 billion (US$1.3million), will be the first tournament of the new Ladies Asian Tour (LAT) series organized by the Asian Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF). AGLF was officially launched in January this year to jumpstart Asian women’s golf.

The tournament was originally scheduled for September 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be held this week at Sky72 without spectators at the golf course, with all safety precautions enforced. The organizing committee of HFG Championship has decided to proceed with the tournament in this format to provide more playing opportunities to Korean players in the KLPGA to make up for the number of domestic tournaments that have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Global top women golfers to play

The HFG Championship has confirmed the attendance of some top-ranked players, who are rarely seen in the KLPGA Tours.

Among the 96 players, 13 major champions in the past four years will compete; this includes the current world No. 1 Jin Young KO, LPGA Tour Players So Yeon RYU, Jeong Eun LEE6 and Hyo Joo KIM.

Other KLPGA players confirmed to be playing are 2019 Hana Financial Group Championship winner Ha Na Jang, Ji Hyun KIM, Hye Rim KIM, Chae Yoon PARK, Shi Hyun AHN, Ji Hyun OH, Da Hyun LEE, Seung Hyun LEE, Hee Jeong LIM, Su Yeon JANG and Hye Jin CHOI. Past winners Jin Joo HONG and Na Yeon CHOI will also be playing.

HFG decided to prioritize players’ health above all, hence invitations to international players were not extended after taking into consideration the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, international travel restrictions and quarantine regulations.

As a result, overseas-based HFG-sponsored players like Rolex World Ranking No. 5 Minjee LEE, former Rolex World Ranking Lydia KO, rising star Yealimi NOH and Patty TAVATANAKIT will not be playing in the HFG Championship. This is so that they can remain in the LPGA tour to accumulate World Ranking points for the 2021 Olympics.

Propelling Asian women’s golf to the next level

The Hana Financial Group has been a strong supporter of Asian women’s golf since 2006. With its mission to promote Asian women’s golf, HFG will also be holding the inaugural Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open next year, co-sanctioned by the KLPGA and the Singapore Golf Association. The Singapore Women’s Open will also be part of the 2021 season of Ladies Asian Tour (LAT) series.

AGLF, the organizer of this new LAT series, is supported by R&A and is working to collaborate with other Asian countries. Tournaments confirmed to be joining the LAT series in 2021 include the Korean Women’s Open, sanctioned by the Korean Golf Association, as well as KLPGA’s Asian co-sanctioned events in China, Taiwan and Vietnam. The LAT series is expected to have at least 6 events in 2021 across Asian countries. More details will be announced at a later date.

2020 Hana Financial Group Championship will be aired on SBS Golf from 5 November in Korea. Check local broadcasters for local schedules.