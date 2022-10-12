KMS Solutions honorably wins double awards at APEA 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KMS Solutions and its CEO Le Tran Bao Duy proudly received two prestigious awards ”Corporate Excellence” and ”Master Entrepreneur” at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022.



KMS Solutions records a double win at APEA 2022

Given its unremitting efforts to streamline corporations’ digital transformation journey, KMS Solutions, under the powerful strategic contribution of Mr. Duy, has continued to win two awards at APEA 2022. Incubating the Modern Banking (MOBA) platform, which integrates modern solutions like eKYC, BNPL, or Digital Lending, KMS Solutions clocks 9x revenue gains over just three years of operation.

”Endeavour to eliminate barriers to digital transformation, these awards are recognition and motivation for KMS Solutions to enhance our solutions and technology capabilities continuously. Applying a lean software development approach, we value optimizing value-creating processes to develop high-value software applications that can quickly respond to customer customization requirements.” – Mr. Duy shared

Conquering business expansion into Asia-Pacific

Continuing the value chain from the Vietnam market, KMS Solutions actively operates in strategic markets like Singapore and Australia, implementing its goal of accelerating digital transformation for global businesses in the APAC region.

Despite the rising demand for digital transformation, many businesses are putting the brakes on digital strategies due to the IT skills gap and expensive costs. This is the market gap that KMS Solutions intends to fill with a workforce of more than 1,6000 experienced IT professionals and world-class IT infrastructure.

No longer limited to the financial sector and ISVs, KMS Solutions has expanded its digital transformation services offerings to the healthcare industry and multi-sector companies.

Besides improving core competencies in software development, digital testing, and data analysis, KMS Solutions plans to establish a new delivery center in Australia alongside its existing Vietnam & India DC. Leveraging its advanced technologies and sufficient tech talents, the company has successfully delivered digital projects to numerous corporations, including TownNews, Resicap, and Accenture.

Foster an innovation-focused company culture

KMS Solutions promotes a creative and positive working culture using an employee-centric strategy. To create an ideal working environment, the enterprise removes hierarchical barriers and offers growth opportunities for its employees while implementing monthly sports activities and adopting a hybrid work model. Strongly believes in giving back to society, charity events are also conducted frequently. With 95% positive feedback from employees, KMS is certified as a Great Place To Work 2022.