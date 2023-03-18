Knotfest Australia is Completely Sold Out, Set Times Announced

Slipknot are bringing Knotfest to Australia for the first time later this month. All three events on the festival’s inaugural east coast run are now sold out. Slipknot will headline the three-date festival tour, alongside Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Spiritbox and plenty more.
It might still be possible to get your hands on a ticket as Knotfest Australia is utilising Ticketek’s fan-to-fan Marketplace, which lets customers can buy and sell tickets in a safe and secure manner.
Slipknot – ‘Yen’
[embedded content]
Knotfest Australia launches at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Friday, 24th March. Sydney is next, with Centennial Park hosting the event on Saturday, 25th March. It wraps up in Brisbane at RNA Showgrounds on Sunday, 26th March.
Set times for all three events can be accessed via the Woov app. You can also find the details below.
Knotfest Melbourne – Set Times
Stage 1
- 11.50 – 12.20: Bad Omens
- 12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf
- 13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox
- 15.10 – 15.50: In Flames
- 16.35 – 17.20: Northlane
- 18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth
- 20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot
Stage 2
- 11.20 – 11.50: Malevolence
- 12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision
- 13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose
- 14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year
- 15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth
- 17.20 – 18.05: Trivium
- 19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive
Knotfest Sydney – Set Times
Stage 1
- 11.50 – 12.20: Bad Omens
- 12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf
- 13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox
- 15.10 – 15.50: In Flames
- 16.35 – 17.20: Northlane
- 18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth
- 20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot
Stage 2
- 11.20 – 11.50: Malevolence
- 12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision
- 13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose
- 14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year
- 15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth
- 17.20 – 18.05: Trivium
- 19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive
Knotfest Brisbane – Set Times
Stage 1
- 12.20 – 12.50: Bad Omens
- 13.20 – 13.50: Alpha Wolf
- 14.20 – 15.00: Spiritbox
- 15.40 – 16.20: In Flames
- 17.05 – 17.50: Northlane
- 18.35 – 19.35: Megadeth
- 20.50 – 22.20: Slipknot
Stage 2
- 11.50 – 12.20: Malevolence
- 12.50 – 13.20: Void Of Vision
- 13.50 – 14.20: Knocked Loose
- 15.00 – 15.40: Story of the Year
- 16.20 – 17.05: Amon Amarth
- 17.50 – 18.35: Trivium
- 19.35 – 20.50: Parkway Drive
