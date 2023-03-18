Knotfest Australia is Completely Sold Out, Set Times Announced

Slipknot are bringing Knotfest to Australia for the first time later this month. All three events on the festival’s inaugural east coast run are now sold out. Slipknot will headline the three-date festival tour, alongside Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Spiritbox and plenty more.

It might still be possible to get your hands on a ticket as Knotfest Australia is utilising Ticketek’s fan-to-fan Marketplace, which lets customers can buy and sell tickets in a safe and secure manner.

Knotfest Australia launches at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Friday, 24th March. Sydney is next, with Centennial Park hosting the event on Saturday, 25th March. It wraps up in Brisbane at RNA Showgrounds on Sunday, 26th March.

Set times for all three events can be accessed via the Woov app. You can also find the details below.

Knotfest Melbourne – Set Times

Stage 1

11.50 – 12.20: Bad Omens

12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf

13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox

15.10 – 15.50: In Flames

16.35 – 17.20: Northlane

18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth

20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot

Stage 2

11.20 – 11.50: Malevolence

12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision

13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose

14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year

15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth

17.20 – 18.05: Trivium

19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive

Knotfest Sydney – Set Times

Stage 1

11.50 – 12.20: Bad Omens

12.50 – 13.20: Alpha Wolf

13.50 – 14.30: Spiritbox

15.10 – 15.50: In Flames

16.35 – 17.20: Northlane

18.05 – 19.05: Megadeth

20.20 – 21.50: Slipknot

Stage 2

11.20 – 11.50: Malevolence

12.20 – 12.50: Void Of Vision

13.20 – 13.50: Knocked Loose

14.30 – 15.10: Story of the Year

15.50 – 16.35: Amon Amarth

17.20 – 18.05: Trivium

19.05 – 20.20: Parkway Drive

Knotfest Brisbane – Set Times

Stage 1

12.20 – 12.50: Bad Omens

13.20 – 13.50: Alpha Wolf

14.20 – 15.00: Spiritbox

15.40 – 16.20: In Flames

17.05 – 17.50: Northlane

18.35 – 19.35: Megadeth

20.50 – 22.20: Slipknot

Stage 2

11.50 – 12.20: Malevolence

12.50 – 13.20: Void Of Vision

13.50 – 14.20: Knocked Loose

15.00 – 15.40: Story of the Year

16.20 – 17.05: Amon Amarth

17.50 – 18.35: Trivium

19.35 – 20.50: Parkway Drive

