“Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna now laid to rest”

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant were among the passengers who died after an unexpected helicopter accident.

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were reportedly laid to rest two weeks after the fatal helicopter accident that also killed passengers Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan last January 26.

Although the ceremony was held in private, there will be a public memorial dedicated to Kobe and Gianna this February 24, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The said date is a nod to their jersey numbers.

“We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves. We will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well,” Mayor Eric Garcetti has said.

Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to express her pain and also admitted that she was reluctant to post her feelings online but she wanted to share her experience for those who are also experiencing the same loss and pain.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!” she wrote.

“I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all,” she added.