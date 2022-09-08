Kobie Dee Unveils Newest Single, ‘Basics’

Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee has unveiled his latest new single for the year, sharing ‘Basics’ today. The track follows on from the release of July’s ‘Homebound’, which originally arrived as part of his appearance on Red Bull 64 Bars last year.

Featuring slick production and hard-hitting lyricism, ‘Basics’ sees Kobie looking back at where he’s come from to where he finds himself now. As the track progresses, so too does the beat shift, with the rapper sharing stories of his early life and underlining his inimitable style as a storyteller.

Kobie Dee – ‘Basics’

[embedded content]

“This song speaks of where I’m at in my life right now, celebrating where I came from to get where I am at the moment,” Kobie said in a statement. “In the second verse I speak on where I was at before and what I had to overcome.

“For me, it was over coming addiction and losing so may friends to drugs and suicide. I’ve lost more then 10 people I know to suicide and this has impacted me a lot,” he adds. “In the final verse I circle back to how it is for me now… even though these things still impact me and are still things I deal with right now, I have definitely grown as a person and I feel lucky I am able to navigate these challenges through my music.”

The release of ‘Basics’ serves as Kobie’s first piece of new music since the release of his debut Gratitude Over Pity EP from 2021. To celebrate the arrival of the new single, he’ll be playing a pair of shows this month, including a date at Melbourne’s Laundry Bar on 17th September, and a hometown show at The Lansdowne in Sydney on 24th September. Full details are available below.

Kobie Dee – Love. Pain. Art. Basics. Tour

Supported by Jords

Saturday, 17th September – Laundry Bar, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 24th September – The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

