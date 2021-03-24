Kodiak Robotics and Hesai Technology Announce Partnership to Integrate Hesai LiDARs onto Kodiak Trucks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hesai Technology Co., Ltd. and Kodiak Robotics, Inc. today announced a new partnership to integrate Hesai’s 360-degree scanning LiDARs onto Kodiak’s patent-pending mirror pods.

Hesai is a leader in developing LiDAR technology purpose-built to handle the rigors of real-world autonomous vehicle deployment. With their long-range capabilities, Hesai’s LiDARs will enhance the side- and rear-view capability and redundancy of Kodiak Vision, Kodiak’s principles-based perception system that maximizes the value of LiDAR, cameras, and radar.

Kodiak has built its technology specifically for deployment as an L4 autonomous trucking product, not as a proof-of-concept. After a rigorous evaluation process, Kodiak determined that Hesai’s LiDARs not only meet Kodiak’s demanding performance requirements, but also have a demonstrated ability to feed Kodiak Vision with actionable data under a wide range of conditions, including the tough environments Kodiak sees on Texas highways.

“Kodiak’s partnership with Hesai will be critical to making autonomous trucking a reality in the very near future,” said Don Burnette, Kodiak’s CEO. “Hesai’s LiDARs have the reliability and performance we need to deploy the Kodiak Driver in the harsh conditions common in long-haul trucking. We have built Kodiak as an ecosystem-first company, and are proud to be working with industry leaders to build an incredibly deep partnership network.”

“Hesai is thrilled to be integrating our LiDAR into the Kodiak Driver,” said David Li, Hesai’s CEO. “Kodiak is an industry leader in thoughtfully integrating sensor technology into self-driving stacks, and has built a principles-based perception system designed to get the most out of every sensing modality. Together, we can build one of the industry’s most capable and reliable self-driving solutions.”

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.:

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in April 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward—so people, partners, and the planet thrive. Kodiak is building and operating self-driving trucks designed to operate on highway routes, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak has developed the industry’s most advanced technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks. Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, operating autonomously on the highway portion of the route. In January 2021, Kodiak became the first company in the autonomous trucking industry to announce disengage-free customer deliveries, and released footage of over 1000 miles of disengage-free driving. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on Medium , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.:

Hesai Technology is a global leader in 3D sensors (LiDAR). Founded in Shanghai, Hesai’s team has created a suite of innovative sensor solutions that combine three core strengths: industry-leading performance, manufacturability, and reliability.

Hesai’s proprietary micro-mirror and waveform fingerprint technologies lead the market in sensor innovation and adoption, with customers spanning 70 cities in 23 countries and regions.

