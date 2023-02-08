Kohle Capital Markets (KCM) Marked another Milestone with the sponsorship of ACJC in February 2023 in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An auspicious start to the year 2023, Kohle Capital Markets’ (KCM) first sponsored event in Australia went out with a bang.

As one of the main event sponsors of the highly anticipated ACJC Lunar New Year Celebration, Kohle Capital Markets(KCM) took advantage of the opportunity to showcase its brand during this celebrated annual Victorian soirée. Providing stimulating interaction through brand presentation, Managing Director of Kohle Capital Markets Australia, Jason Lau and Chief Market Analyst, Tim Waterer used this great opportunity to build relationships with key industry players, potential partners and traders.

After having a taste of Kohle Capital Markets’ (KCM) excellent customer service and knowledge in the field, it is clear that they are a leading global industry player. Follow their event updates for more information on the coming activities for the rest of 2023.

About Kohle Capital Markets

Kohle Capital Markets(KCM) began as a liquidity provider for institutional brokers. As the brand grew its presence globally, it expanded its services to serve retail traders. Its brokerage platform provides reliable, customisable, and fast trading services.

For further information on Kohle Capital Markets (KCM), its awards, donations and sponsorship programmes, visit: https://www.kohlecapital.com

