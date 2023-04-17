Kohle Capital Markets Rebrands to KCM Trade for Global Expansion

SYDNEY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KCM Trade, a leading financial services firm, proudly announces its rebranding from Kohle Capital Markets, effective immediately. This strategic move is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled value and exceptional customer experiences, as we expand our footprint in key markets across the globe.

As a trusted partner in the financial services industry for many years, KCM Trade has continuously delivered a wide range of innovative investment and trading solutions to clients worldwide. With this rebranding initiative, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide cutting-edge products, services, and tools that empower modern traders to achieve their financial goals with ease and confidence.

“Our new brand identity is a reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class financial services to our clients. We are confident that this rebranding effort will help us better serve our clients, enhance our market presence, and reinforce our position as a leader in the industry.” commented Ryan Tsui, Group CEO of KCM Trade.

The year 2022 and before had seen many successful events, sponsorships and partnerships which contributed to the rapid growth of KCM Trade. In continuation of this successful stride, KCM Trade plans to expand its business operations and reach new heights. As part of this plan, KCM Trade will be opening new branches throughout Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines and other key markets.

The move to increase its employee hold, which will serve over 500,000 active Client Accounts is in the pipeline as KCM Trade intends to bring the number of orders to 100 million before the end of 2023. Besides that, there are many new activities, seminars, sponsorships, partnerships and education channels in the pipeline. These new efforts will provide our clients with even greater access to our suite of financial services and allow us to better serve the needs of our global clientele.

We look forward to sharing more exciting news and events in the coming months as we embark on this exciting new chapter in our company’s journey.

About KCM Trade

KCM Trade began as a liquidity provider for institutional brokers. As the brand grew its presence globally, it expanded its services to serve retail traders. Its brokerage platform provides reliable, customisable, and fast trading services.

For more information on the company, its awards, partnerships, sponsorships and donation programmes, please visit www.kcmtrade.com

Contact:

Kim Lee

mkt.kim.lee@g-g-market.com

+230 5297 0961