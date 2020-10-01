Kohler Co. Launches Safe Water For All to Address Global Water and Sanitation Crisis

Commits to identifying sustainable solutions to water and sanitation challenges that will drive measurable impact in communities around the globe

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kohler Co., a global leader in design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, today announced the launch of Safe Water For All, an initiative to further address pressing issues around water access, quality and conservation and broaden public awareness around water issues. With its deep expertise in water and sanitation, Kohler is tapping into the innovative mindset of its 35,000+ associates, and working with partners to actively develop and provide solutions for the many complex issues that leave 2.1 billion people without access to safe water and 4.2 billion people without healthy sanitation.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus many of the troubling safe water issues we already know about but fail to adequately address. To bring positive, lasting change, businesses must focus on challenges they can solve most effectively, and for Kohler, this means water,” said Laura Kohler, SVP Human Resources, Stewardship and Sustainability at Kohler Co. “Safe Water For All is our commitment to address the water and sanitation crisis that continues to impact far too many people around the world.”

There are at least 2.2 million people in the U.S. who don’t have access to water at home and 44 million more with running water that’s not safe to drink. Kohler will continue its partnerships with leading non-profit and humanitarian organizations like Water Mission and World Vision, to install solutions developed by the Innovation for Good team like low flow pour flush toilets and gravity water filters in underserved areas around the world. Most recently, the organizations partnered on a project in Jhagadia, India, to provide the community’s 462 residents with clean water through the implementation of a Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) System.

Kohler is extending its commitment to providing access to safe water and sanitation by activating its associates through KOHLER Run for Safe Water, a month-long virtual run-walk challenge to raise awareness of the issues and funds to support local charities. In the area of product design and innovation, Kohler continues to champion water efficiency and was recently named a 2020 Sustained Excellence winner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), marking the 11th time the company has won a WaterSense award.

To learn more about Kohler Co. and Safe Water For All and how you can get involved, please visit www.safewaterforall.com.

