Koko Pimentel recovers from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said has been cleared of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after testing negative for the respiratory illness.

In a message to reporters on Saturday, Pimentel confirmed that he is now considered a” recovered” person after receiving a negative test result for COVID-19.

“I believe I am now considered a ‘recovered person’ that’s [what] my staff told me,” he said. “But better ask DOH [if that’s] already official. Mahirap na magkamali [although] I think I am [COVID-free] already. March 20 (swab taken). [It’s] already May 2. That has been 44 days already. That’s already three 14-day quarantine cycles!”

“Since I am still alive, the sense is that the virus has already run its course (if this [is] a ‘normal’ Coronavirus),

In a separate text message to INQUIRER.net, PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac also confirmed the senator’s recovery.

“Yes Sen. Koko Pimentel is already fully recovered. He had his swab test taken last April 13, result was out after 10 days– NEGATIVE,” he said.

Regarding the resumption of the Senate’s regular session on May 4, Pimentel noted that he wants to attend “but will listen to medical and scientific advice too.”

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.

