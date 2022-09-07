KOL LIVE Announced HK$500,000 Base Salary Scheme In Support of PotentialsKOLS.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 September 2022 – As the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Hong Kong remains volatile, live streaming is one of the very few industries that have experienced an explosion of growth. In light of the rising trend, KOL LIVE has launched the “$500,000 Base Salary Scheme” to broaden job opportunities for potential streaming talents. There are neither any restrictions nor experience requirements, as long as you are gifted with special talents, you might be the next superstar on KOL LIVE with a guaranteed base salary plus extra income.

Hong Kong’s live streaming industry has seen a strong uptick over the past years. Fueled by the emerging trend, there has been an increasing number of Influencers Management Agencies actively looking for their spots in this promising market. One of the pioneers, KOL LIVE, provides more than simply a list of live streaming platforms. They are devoted to identifying and nurturing extraordinary influencers through comprehensive management, training, and support systems, coupled with fashion image design, marketing advisory, exclusive talent manager, streaming tutorial, advertisement contracting as well as competitive rewards. In their professional hands, numerous livestream influencers have gone from zero to hero, and the number is still counting.

Influencer Management Agencies Expand against Pandemic

With the unrivaled flexibility, the entire live streaming business witnessed a massive increase in market share as well as the number of contracted live streamers. Unlike traditional entertainment, there is no fixed pattern in live streaming, hence every ordinary person has a potential to stick out among the rest. In addition, as the fight against COVID-19 continues, more and more people are making the choice to stay at home, which in turn contributes to the huge surge in live streaming viewership, allowing streamers to earn extra money through creating live streams from home. With the strong demand and supply, influencer marketing agencies have been on an impressive upward trajectory.

Personal And Career Breakthrough In Pandemic Times

Before joining KOL LIVE, Muse, Meimei, and Yuanyuan worked regular office hours as a white-collar. Surviving the pandemic can be tough, fortunately, they have found another way out and made extra income by leveraging their talents in music and dance. KOL LIVE is willing to spend time and money on continuous training and support, helping talents from all backgrounds to upskill themselves and become multi-faced influencers.

Global economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, many workers were also sidelined and forced to move online due to the pandemic, hence, live streaming is now growing in popularity among youngsters. KOL LIVE has developed an extensive network covering multiple countries across Asia, including but not limited to China, Hong Kong, Macau, TaiWan, Vietnam and Thailand. Potential streamers can earn up to 6-figure salary per month simply by real-time broadcasting.

The “HK$500,000 Base Salary Scheme” has a limited quota and enrolment will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. If you are interested in the scheme and would like to know more about it, contact us at +852 9558 6425. If you wish to apply for the scheme, sign up here NOW: https://forms.gle/CDeW4UUUcwm7SiA67

