Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino deplores hacking of FB page

MANILA, Philippines – The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) on Friday apologized for the appearance of lewd photos in its Facebook page which it said was hacked.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, KWF claimed that the incident was caused by a malware meant to defile the name of the agency.

“[Ang] KWF ay naging biktima ng cyber attack, partikular ng malware na sinususpetsang nakapasok sa sistema at may intensyon na dungisan ang pangalan ng KWF sa sa pamamagitan ng pagpaskil ng larawan na hindi nararapat na matagpuan sa page at hindi kaugnay sa opisyal na gawain ng aming tanggapan,” said KWF Director General Marites Barrios-Taran.

(KWF has been a victim of a cyber attack, specifically a malware that is suspected of having entered the system with the intention of defaming the name of the KWF by posting pictures that should not be found on the page and is not related to the official work of our office)

“Kami po ay lubos na humihingi ng pag-unawa at paumanhin sa pangyayaring ito,” Barrios-Taran added.

(We sincerely apologize and we are asking for understanding following this incident)

Ngayong gabi ay namalayan namin na na-hack ang opisyal na Facebook account ng Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino. Humihingi po… Posted by Marites Barrios Taran on Thursday, June 15, 2023

To further look into this event and properly address this incident, Barrios-Taran assured the public that KWF is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

