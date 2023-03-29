Konica Minolta is Named Market Leader for Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printer in ASEAN 2022image-1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – Konica Minolta Digital Production Printers in the colour light and mid-category have taken the top spot across 6 ASEAN countries in 2022, cementing their position as the preferred choice for businesses seeking unparalleled quality and efficiency in printing technology.





Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is pleased to announce that it has achieved the #1 market share in the Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printer Segment across six ASEAN countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines in 2022. This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to the success of Konica Minolta’s innovative product line, which includes the AccurioPress C4080 Series , the AccurioPress C83hc , the AccurioPress C7100 Series , and the award-winning AccurioPress C14000 Series .

The Prowess of a Konica Minolta’s Colour Light & Mid Production Printers

Konica Minolta’s line of AccurioPress series has revolutionised the digital print production industry, offering a range of printers that can cater to the needs of any business. The AccurioPress C4080 Series, C83hc, C7100 Series, and C14000 Series production printers offer unparalleled colour image quality, next-level automation capabilities, ultra-high-speed performance, and professional-grade inline finishing options. This versatility enables them to cater to any printing job specification, making them well-suited to fit a wide range of printing needs, such as large-scale printing.

In addition to their exceptional performance, Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress series is engineered to improve workflow and efficiency, enabling businesses to produce quality prints quickly and reliably.

Striving to Greater Heights

With Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress series, businesses can stay ahead of the curve and continue to provide exceptional printing services that keep their clients coming back for more of its production printing solutions.

“This accomplishment is testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable printing solutions that help customers see the potential of production printing . This market share growth will serve to validate and propel our dedication further towards the continued growth in the ASEAN region,” said Teh Hui Ying, Product Marketing Manager of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia.

Hashtag: #KonicaMinolta

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.