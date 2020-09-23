“‘Konti na lang’: Assunta de Rossi gives update on her pregnancy”

Assunta de Rossi took to social media to give her followers an update about her pregnancy a month before she gives birth to her ‘miracle baby.’

Assunta de Rossi took to social media to give her followers an update about her pregnancy a month before she gives birth to her “miracle baby.”

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself during a doctor’s appointment in her 8th month of pregnancy.

“Today was check-up day. It’s tough to be experiencing shortness of breath, pregnancy rhinitis plus I’m claustrophobic pa. Mabuti at napakabait ni bagets, hindi ako binibigyan ng problema,” she wrote in the caption.

“Ang swerte-swerte ko!!! Everything’s good, kaya smile pa rin! Konti na lang,” she added.

It was last May when Assunta announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Jules Ledesma.

In an Instagram post, Assunta who was on her 14th week of pregnancy at that time, shared that she went to see her doctor last March 5 after she missed her monthly period.

“An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking!” she said.

“Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle!” she added.

Assunta and Jules were married in civil rites in his hometown in San Carlos City in December 2002.