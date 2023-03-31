SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Koo, the world’s second largest microblog, announced that it will offer free lifetime verification to all notable personalities that qualify. In recognition of eminence or achievements or professional status, Koo awards a Yellow Tick against user profiles after they meet the criteria that’s clearly published on its website .



Koo Promises Lifetime Free Verification for all Notable Personalities

Koo is committed to building a safe and inclusive platform that provides users equal opportunities to express themselves and be heard. The free lifetime verification will be available to all notable personalities and creators across the world; enabling them to build trust with followers, protect their reputation and avoid impersonation on the platform. In addition, Koo enables users to seamlessly migrate their Tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform; thereby eliminating the need to start from ground zero.

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, “At Koo, we care about being inclusive in thought and action. We provide free lifetime verification for all notable personalities that qualify as a mark of recognition and protect them from impersonators so that they can share their authentic voice with their followers. We are a merit-based platform and take pride in our platform’s transparent methodology that recognizes and celebrates eminence without a price tag. The Koo Eminence Tick is a prestigious symbol that cannot be bought and we are committed to safeguarding this digital right for all notable personalities.”

“We have concentrated our efforts for the last 3 years to create a microblogging 2.0 experience and have become the second largest microblog with over 60 million downloads from 100+ countries. Every stakeholder gains from being on Koo. We will never charge for a feature that the internet was supposed to provide for free. Platforms need to enable. Not extract.”

Koo provides all features free of cost. Some of these include free edit functionality, a longer 500-character post, longer videos, ability to post in 20+ global languages in one go, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetization tools for creators, loyalty program for users and proactive content moderation that’s best in class among all social platforms. Koo believes in empowering every stakeholder to have a superior experience on the platform.