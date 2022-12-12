Körber named 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics

Award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Food Logistics has awarded Körber as 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.



Food Logistics has awarded Körber as 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

“Food distribution, especially cold food, is one of the most complex divisions of supply chain logistics – and right now, it’s booming. This presents a large opportunity for cold chain players seeking to grow their business and willingly adapt to a changing market. Thus, we are honored to be recognized as a top software and technology provider to help our customers conquer the complexities of a challenging market segment”, said Chad Collins, CEO Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

Cold storage is a fast and reactive market by its very nature, and completely reliant on technology to address the ongoing challenges of food safety, traceability, fulfillment and customer satisfaction. Körber stands out because of its unrivaled depth and breadth of supply chain software solutions, spanning warehouse management, warehouse control, robotics, simulation and voice. Körber has proven success implementing its end-to-end solutions, all while keeping the facility operational and maintaining strict product production standards.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Mary-Jane Würker

Corporate Communications Manager

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Mary-Jane.Wuerker@koerber-supplychain.com

T +49 6032 348-2921