Korea Ginseng Corp.: As an adaptogenic herb, Korean red ginseng boosts the human immune response

“As an adaptogenic herb and one of the most sought-after superfoods, Korean red ginseng is a great choice for people wanting to help boost their immune systems this flu season,” Rian Heung Sil Lee, the CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp. U.S. said. “KORESELECT offers consumers a convenient way to help their bodies prepare for the risk of this year’s ‘triple threat’.”

The adaptogenic qualities of Korean red ginseng stimulate the immune system by increasing both the B and T type cells associated with acquired immunity and the white blood cells responsible for innate immunity. This helps keep the body in homeostasis (in other words, ‘balanced’) and therefore better protected against external infections and harmful substances.

A research study , conducted by Seoul National University College of Medicine, confirmed that Korean red ginseng can both increase immune cell activity and decrease the lung inflammation caused by Type A influenza and H1N1 infections. It specifically showed that the administration of red ginseng with vitamin C enhances the activation of these immune system cells (such as the T and NK type white blood cells) while simultaneously repressing the progress of the viral lytic cycle, thereby improving the survival rate.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported flu activity continues to increase, stating that the Southeast and South-Central regions are reporting the highest levels, followed by the Mid-Atlantic and South-Central West Coast. The CDC also issued a report warning that the so-called ‘Tripledemic’ – the co-circulation of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the influenza viruses, and SARS-CoV-2 – could seriously stress the healthcare system this fall and winter.

KORESELECT Immune is a concentrated liquid stick supplement that helps provide an extra layer of immunity. In addition to all the benefits of fully mature Korean red ginseng, it also contains elderberry, a fruit well-known for its high antioxidant levels and immunity support. The entire KORESELECT product line is GMO-free, caffeine-free and GMP-quality-assured, and is made without artificial flavors, colorings, preservatives, dairy, fish, eggs, or nuts.

Because of these unique benefits, KORESELECT Immune was named a 2022 Immunity Essential by Taste For Life, the highly-regarded health and wellness magazine, on the basis of its high quality and natural immunity boosting properties.

Korea Ginseng Corp. has received many such honors over the years, including the 2022 Women’s Health Essentials Brain Health Supplement award for KORESELECT Balance, and the 2021 NutraIngredients-USA Botanical Product of the Year award for CheongKwanJang Extract.

The KORESELECT line officially launched early this year in the U.S. market and currently features five products, including: Wellness, Energy, Immune, Stamina, and Balance.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world’s number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers on earth, creating the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. In addition to South Korea, KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, and it exports its products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, and its brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. Its 250+ product line uses only the most exceptional ginseng in combination with the finest herbs and ingredients to meet everyone’s needs.

