Korea lifts ban on PH chicken meat

The South Korean government has approved to lift the temporary prohibition of chicken meat and pet birds imports from the Philippines, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Saturday.

Based on a memorandum dated Aug. 5, 2021 shared by the DA to the media, the Philippine Agriculture Office (PAO) in Seoul granted the Philippines the final approval of the South Korean government to lift the temporary ban on Philippine chicken meat and pet birds imports.

“We are pleased to inform the good Secretary [William Dar] that the Philippines can already export live birds (other than poultry) to South Korea. Post expects Philippine chicken meat export may commence upon approval of the poultry establishments,” it said.

To recall, South Korea, through the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MAFRA), prohibited the imports of Philippine chicken meat and pet birds in March 2020 under “Import Sanitary Condition of Philippine chicken (MAFRA Notification) “and “Import Sanitary Condition of birds except poultry (MAFRA Notification)” in accordance with H5 avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in the Philippines last year.

PAO Seoul closely coordinated with the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA) for the swift correspondence and timely submission of requirements to lift the temporary suspension.

On July 15, 2021 MAFRA issued an Administrative Notice 2021-58/Notification 2021-272 for the removal of the temporary suspension to import poultry and pet birds from the Philippines, effective Aug. 6, 2021.

To facilitate the exports of Philippine chicken and pet birds to Korea, PAO Seoul had earlier coordinated with BAI and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) for compliance to the APQA requirements.

First is the revision of veterinary health certificates for chicken meat and pet birds – APQA’s suggested revisions on veterinary health certificate for chicken meat and pet birds (birds other than poultry) were transmitted to BAI.

According to South Korea’s Import Health Requirement for chicken meat exported from the Philippines, chicken meat refers to chilled or frozen meat, bone, fat, skin and tendon that are derived from the chicken.

“We are pleased to report that revised forms were submitted to APQA and MFDS and the approval was secured on August 11, 2021,” the PAO said.