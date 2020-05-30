“Korean actor Jang Geun Suk finishes military service”

South Korean actor Jang Geun Suk was discharged from the Korean military Friday, marking the end of mandatory service for the “Switch” star.

(Xportsnews)

He was formally discharged on his last day working as a public service worker at the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters.

Citing a source from his agency, Korean entertainment website Soompi said in a report that Jang Geun Suk “won’t be holding an official event” to mark his discharge due the coronavirus threat.

“Jang Geun Suk’s discharge from the military will be a quiet affair that is no different from any other day he has worked for the last two years. Considering the fact that his workplace is not open to the public and as social distancing is recommended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will not be holding an offline event to mark the day,” the source stated.

Jang Geun Suk enlisted in the military on July 16, 2018. He has been serving as a public service worker following basic training.

Aside from “Switch”, the 32-year-old is best known for his roles in the Korean dramas “Beethovern Virus”, “You’re Beautiful”, “Mary Stayed Out All Night”, “Love Rain”, “Pretty Man”, “The Royal Gambler”.