“Korean actor Kim Woo Bin to mark movie comeback with a sci-fi crime project”

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin is excitedly working on his comeback movie following a showbiz break to focus on his cancer recovery.

Having taken a showbiz break to focus on the treatment of his nasopharyngeal cancer, Korean actor Kim Woo Bin has “a lot of good energy” now that he is back to the entertainment scene and working on a movie. It will be remembered that he was diagnosed with the disease – a rare type of head and neck cancer – in May 2017 and has since focused on his recovery.

According to a report by Korean entertainment news site Soompi, Kim Woo Bin, in his July cover issue of Esquire Korea, said, “All I can say is ‘it’s a sci-fi crime film about an alien,’” to describe his new project.

As for the preparations for his movie comeback, he said, “Nothing in particular will be different, since it’s my job to devote myself to my projects. I’m putting as much thought into it as I can, talking a lot with the director to ensure the film comes out well, and discussing with the other actors on set a lot too.”

Nonetheless, Kim Woo Bin is out with a fresh mindset, inspired by the fact that he is reaching out to his supporters again. “The only thing might be that my mindset is a bit different; what should I call it – I think I have a lot of good energy, since I’ll be greeting my fans for the first time in a long time through a project. I feel grateful and excited over just that fact alone. Lately, I enjoy going to set,” he said.

When asked if he feels like “Kim Woo Bin Part 2” much later in the article, the actor was quoted to have replied, “That’s right. Since my mindset’s changed, I really feel no stress lately. I’m doing very well these days.”

The 30-year-old actor first made a public appearance at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 21, 2019 after more than two years of showbiz hiatus. A presenter at the event, he told the audience, as translated by Soompi in a previous report, “I’m very nervous. It’s my first time greeting everyone in a long time, so I worried a lot about what I should say. Rather than anything else, the first thing I want to say is thank you. A few years ago, my health was very poor. But so many people cheered me on and prayed for me so that I could overcome it. I’m able to greet you in good health sooner because of that.”

Kim Woo Bin has starred in hit projects like A Gentleman’s Dignity, School 2013, The Heirs, Friend: The Great Legacy, Twenty, and Uncontrollably Fond, among others.