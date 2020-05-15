“Korean actor Park Ji Hoon of ‘Chicago Typewriter’ dies due to cancer”

South Korean actor Park Ji Hoon has passed away due to stomach cancer.

He was 31.

His family announced the sad news via a post on his Instagram account on Friday, May 15.

“We are posting this message just in case there is anyone we mistakenly did not contact. We deeply thank everyone who sent their warm comfort and encouragement even during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to you, we were not alone as we sent my younger brother to heaven,” read his family’s statement, as translated by Korean entertainment news website Soompi.

“Your support was a huge source of strength to not only me, but to our entire family. We will never forget it. Please always be careful about COVID-19, and I hope you always stay healthy. Once again, I want to sincerely thank you,” the post further stated.

Park Ji Hoon worked as a freelance model before making his debut as an actor in the 2017 drama “Chicago Typewriter” as Jeon Doo-Yeob.