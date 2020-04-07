“Korean actor So Ji Sub announces marriage”

My Secret Terrius actor So Ji Sub is now married to TV reporter Jo Eun Jung.

Korean actor So Ji Sub has just announced that he got married to girlfriend TV reporter Jo Eun Jung.

On Instagram, the My Secret Terrius star posted a letter for his followers regarding the new chapter of his life.

The actor’s agency also released an official statement on the wedding today, April 7. In the English translation by website Soompi , the couple is said to have chosen to celebrate the occasion through a quiet wedding with their families.

“Hello. This is 51K. Today we are relaying joyful news about our actor So Ji Sub that is worth celebrating.

“So Ji Sub has met someone valuable to him and has tied the knot.

“The couple that announced their relationship in 2019 promised to become partners for life with trust and love for each other, and they became a legal couple today, April 7, as they registered their marriage.

“Following the wishes of So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung who want to quietly cherish the most important and happy moment of their lives, they decided to hold a quiet wedding with only their immediate families, and to provide at least a bit of comfort and hope in this time when everyone is experiencing difficulty, donate 50 million won to Good Neighbors and provide tablets and smart devices to children who lack educational support.

“We express gratitude to everyone who loves and supports So Ji Sub, and in consideration for his non-celebrity spouse, we ask for your generous understanding of not being able to reveal details regarding their marriage.

“We ask for blessings towards the couple that is beginning a new life.

“So Ji Sub will continue to give back with greater activities as an actor.

“Thank you.”

The 42-year-old actor has been active in show business since 1995 and is famous for his roles in the dramas Something in Bali, Master’s Sun, Oh My Venus and My Secret Terrius.