“Korean actress Choi Ji Woo gives birth to first child”

Korean actress Choi Ji Woo gave birth to a baby girl.

The news was confirmed by her agency YG Entertainment according to entertainment website allkpop.com . It’s the first child of Ji Woo.

The agency said in a statement, “Choi Ji Woo gave birth to a daughter this afternoon, on May 16. Both the mother and the child are healthy, and Choi Ji Woo is currently resting during her recuperation. We would like to thank everyone for their congratulatory words.”

Ji Woo got married to her non-showbiz partner in 2018.

She recently made a cameo in the hit K-Drama Crash Landing on You.