“Korean actresses in their 30s and 40s who look forever young”

Can you believe that Son Ye-jin of ‘Crash Landing on You’ is already 38 years old?

Credit: Instagram of @y1003_grace, Instagram of @yejinhand & Instagram of @kyo1122/@suecommabonnie

A lot of K-Drama fans are in awe of how youthful most Korean actresses are despite the fact that most of them are already in their 30s or in their 40s. With their flawless skin and striking features, South Korea’s female stars prove that age is indeed just a number.

PUSH lists down some of the Korean actresses who seem to never age and who possesses ageless beauty.

1. Son Ye-jin

Born on January 11, 1982, Son Ye-jin is now 38 years old. She recently headlined the hit drama series Crash Landing on You. With her radiant glow and beautiful face, a lot has been yearning to know her beauty secret.

2. Song Hye-kyo

Born on November 22, 1981, the 38-year-old actress has been capturing the hearts of many K-Drama fans with her beauty and talent ever since her big break in Autumn in My Heart in 2000.

3. Jun Ji-hyun

Born on October 30, 1981, this 38-year-old star is best known for her stellar roles in My Sassy Girl, My Love from the Star, and Legend of the Blue Sea. The actress is married and has two kids.

4. Choi Ji-woo

Born on June 11, 1975, this 44-year-old star first made waves in Asia with the series Winter Sonata in 2002. She recently had a cameo in Crash Landing on You.

5. Ku Hye-sun

Born on November 9, 1984, this 35-year-old actress made many Filipino fans kilig with her role in the popular series Boys Over Flowers in 2009, which she starred in opposite Lee Min Ho. Aside from being an actress, Hye-sun is also a singer.

6. Yoon Eun-hye

Born on October 3, 1984, this 35-year-old actress catapulted to fame with a breakout role in Princess Hours. in 2006. She recently starred in the romantic drama Love Alert, five years since she starred in a drama series in 2013.