Korean national, Filipina arrested in Makati for unpaid hotel bill

MANILA, Philippines — A Korean national and a Filipina were arrested in Makati City for failing to settle their hotel bill, the Southern Police District (SPD) said in a report on Friday.
The SPD said that the two suspects were arrested at a hotel in Barangay San Lorenzo after they showed screenshots of their online bank transactions as proof of their bill settlement.
Hotel employees, however, said that the transactions were not received.
“According to the report, suspects checked in on June 9, 2023. Upon checking out on June 22, 2023, suspects presented screenshots of online bank transfers covering their bill amounting to P143,337.36,” SPD said.
“But upon verification by the hotel’s finance department through the hotel bank accounts, it turned out that none of the said transactions succeeded or were received. Hence, their arrest,” it added.
SPD said both would be facing appropriate formal complaints.
