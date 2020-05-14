“Korean variety show ‘Running Man’ reschedules Philippine fan meet”

The fan meet of the cast of popular South Korean variety show “Running Man” has been postponed for a second time due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Korean TV network SBS made the announcement through the official Instagram account of the show on Thursday, May 14.

Their announcement reads as follows:

“Dear ‘Running Man’ fans,

“First of all, we hope all ‘Running Man’ fans and their families in the Philippines are doing well in the middle of these hard times.

“All ‘Running Man’ members have been looking forward to seeing our fans. But unfortunately, the event has been rescheduled to December 6, 2020. We hope all of our countries will have flattened the curve of COVID-19 and become safer by this time.

“Considering the fans who have been waiting for us, we truly regret to inform you of the postponement. But as our top priority is the health and safety of all, we ask for your kind understanding and patience.

“Please take care until the day that we can finally meet together. In the meantime, we promise to do our best every moment to repay your love.

“December 6, 2020! We hope you will be safe and healthy until then.”

The event, which was supposed to take place February, was first postponed to June 21 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local events promoter PULP Live World also made the announcement on Facebook.

Considering the current situation, #RUNNINGMANinMANILA has been rescheduled to December 6, 2020. The cast are really… Posted by PULP Live World on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

“The cast are really looking forward to see their Filipino fans, so let’s all take good care of ourselves until the day that we can finally get to meet them,” it said.