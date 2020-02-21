Korean wanted for telco fraud nabbed at NAIA

MANILA, Philippines — A South Korean fugitive wanted for electronic fraud in his home country was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Friday.

Immigration authorities said 31-year-old Jang Minki attempted to board a flight to Osaka, Japan when he was intercepted at the NAIA 3 departure area last February 13.

BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina, in his report to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, said the Jang was intercepted after his name was found in Interpol’s list of foreigners who are in possession of invalidated travel documents.

“His passport was revoked by the Korean government in November last year after authorities learned that he fled his country to avoid prosecution for his crime,” Medina said in a statement.

Citing information from Korean authorities, Medina said Jang has standing arrest warrant for engaging in voice phishing operations victimizing his fellow South Korean nationals.

BI explained voice phishing is a form of telecom fraud that uses telephone system to gain access to a person’s private personal and financial information.

“It is usually used by fraudsters to steal credit card numbers or other information used in identity theft schemes from individuals,” BI said.

Medina said Jang is detained at the BI detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

