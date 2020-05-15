“Korina Sanchez defends Coco Martin and Kim Chiu amid online attacks”

Korina Sanchez remarked that Coco Martin and Kim Chiu ‘may not be perfect in language’ but ‘their hearts are in the right place.’

Korina Sanchez took to social media to defend Kim Chiu and Coco Martin after both stars were lambasted online following their statements defending ABS-CBN.

“Coco Martin and Kim Chiu are under attack from bashers. Majority of the bashers are paid trolls which supporters of this administration have heavily invested in. There’s a way to handle them. Engage or ignore. To engage is to simply speak back for everyone else to see what trash they are. Otherwise, deadma. Coco and Kim may not be perfect in language or expression but, clearly, their hearts are in the RIGHT place. Right meaning, opposite of wrong,” Korina said.

;

The Kapamilya news anchor added, “And you know what’s wrong? The ABS-CBN sudden — unceremonious, possibly illegal, immoral, sinister, unethical, despicable, abhorrent, inconceivable, wicked — closure. So, sa harap ng Batas ng tao o Batas ng Panginoon, panalo si Coco at si Kim. Yun lang. #TheLawIsDaLaw.”

READ: Kim Chiu to release new single on her birthday

Kim and Coco were among the many stars who aired their sentiments during the #LabanKapamilya live stream online following the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN after the cease and desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).