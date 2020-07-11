“Korina Sanchez: “I believe, ABSCBN will be back””

Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez says she believes in miracles and that ABS-CBN will be back soon. By: Gary Ann Lastrilla

Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez reminsced his early days working at ABS-CBN in a lengthy post on Instagram on Saturday, July 11. This comes a day after ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application was officially denied by the Congress, June 10.

Korina, who posted a photo of her with her plaque of recognition for having rendered 30 years of service to the network, shared that ABS-CBN was her first job.

“Practically my first job even before graduating college. It is my honor to have been in the very first show that went back on-air that day, after its franchise was returned to the Lopezes in 1987.

““Watch Us Do It Again” was our tagline. And ABSCBN did. And more. And how. And this was after the network had to shut down after the declaration of Martial Law, after owner Geny Lopez was jailed and escaped to the US to fight another day, after freedom of the press was killed and then resurrected after more than 20 years…” she said, recollecting a few moments in history.

With this said, Korina said that she believes that ABS-CBN will return on-air. “You see, that’s why I hold my 30 year loyalty award trophy with a smile. I believe in miracles. I believe in right winning over wrong. I believe, ABSCBN will be back.”

Expressing her gratitude, Korina added, “You ask me how I am. I am grateful, for more than 30 years serving the Filipino in a Philippine flagship. I am humbled the Lopez family and management trusted me from Day One in my early twenties, till today. I am proud to have been chosen by you to be in your homes almost every single day in my eventful broadcast career.

“I am excited, for what happens next. And I am certain, history will do this entire episode justice.”

In the end, Korina concluded her message with her signature line on the long-running magazine talk show Rated K. “This isn’t goodbye. This is, see you again. Hopefully sooner than later. Handa na ba kayo? ❤️💚💙 #KapamilyaForever,” she said.