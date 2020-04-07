“Korina Sanchez on lockdown extension: ‘Mabuti na ang masira ang ulo sa loob ng bahay kaysa mamatay sa ospital’”

‘Rated K’ host Korina Sanchez shows her approval of the government’s announcement of possible extension of nationwide lockdown.

With President Rodrigo Duterte’s April 6 announcement of the probable extension of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus, broadcast journalist Korona Sanchez-Roxas took to her Instagram account after the broadcast to share her thoughts on the news update. The 55-year-old host expressed her approval at the government’s move to keep people in their homes because of the pandemic threat even if it extends for three more months.

She wrote, “Ok. So you want the lockdown lifted? Everyone does. But should it be? Let’s poll.

My vote is that we stay locked down until it is truly safe. I told my friend, mabuti na ang masira ang ulo sa loob ng bahay kaysa mamatay sa ospital. Even as lockdown is lifted, big assemblies should still be regulated. Social distancing still observed and masks still worn. Hinala ko, hanggang July ito. Sana huwag. Most importantly, sana wala nang magkasakit at bawian nang buhay. What do YOU think? #DeathToCorona #1WithTheWorld”

Based on her Instagram posts, Korina has been enjoying spending more time taking care of her family which includes husband Senator Mar Roxas and their twin toddlers Pepe and Pilar.