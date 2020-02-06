“Korina Sanchez-Roxas reveals her P40,000 ukay find”

Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez-Roxas shares one of the best finds in her personal shoe collection.

As one of the most fashionable news personalities in the industry, Korina Sanchez-Roxas is always ready with a stylish OOTD on and off camera. The Rated K host was proud to reveal one of her favorite vintage store finds in a recent Instagram post where she revealed she bought an original pair of Swarovski-encrusted Jimmy Choo pumps at just 2% of the original price. Korina also did a show on thrift shopping in Japan for her YouTube channel and Rated K last month.

She wrote:

“This time are four of my quirky shoes that I love. I guess not quirky enough? Tama lang. Funny that as I get older I want my shoes with more character. When I was 20 my shoes were too, too serious. Maybe my kids make me want to embrace it all? By the way, the Jimmy Choo Swarovski encrusted pumps that are almost brand new and which is priced around P40,000 in the store, nabili ko sa ukay ukay at P800.”