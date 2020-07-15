“Korina Sanchez to adopter of baby Chow Chow: ‘Ayaw namin siyang gawing palahian o negosyo’”

Korina Sanchez’s call for abandoned Chow Chow’s adoption receives overwhelming response

Kapamilya news anchor and TV host Korina Sanchez’s call for the adoption of an adorable baby Chow Chow on social media received an overwhelming response from the public.

Revealing that a lot of her followers have responded to her call to find the abandoned furbaby a new home, Korina said her next task would not be an easy one as she would need to “sift” through all the applicants.

“Hello all lovers of Cotton, the abandoned baby chowchow! Soooo many of you responded to my callout for help in getting Cotton into his furever home and family. Wow, thanksssss. Now I’m sure na sa dinami-dami ninyong nag-apply, I’ll find at least one good home for Cotton. But please give me time to sift through all applicants,” she stated.

While she understands how people who have been rejected for the application would feel, Korina reassured her followers that she would put more of her pet dogs for adoption.

“Many also responded to adopting Mocha. But, shempre, isa lang ang napili. And to all those who are now in my list of applicants, kung hindi sa inyo mapunta si Cotton at hindi rin nakuha si Mocha, please follow me as I post more lovable and loving pet dogs for adoption. I’m sure may mapipili kayo as all these dogs are so mabait and lovable,” she remarked.

Korina, a strong animal welfare advocate, said it’s important for her to choose someone who would let her dogs sleep inside their homes and not inside some cages.

“Please know that I prefer that my dogs can go inside the house and will sleep inside the house and not in a cage. Chows need to breathe and dapat malamig or maaliwalas ang surroundings kasi makapal ang fur,” she stated.

She went on to say that being a responsible owner is a must — making sure that her dogs regularly visit a veterinarian. Moreover, her baby Chow Chow will get neutered first to make sure the new parents won’t turn the Chow Chow into a business.

“You must be responsible and bring the pet to a vet regularly for checkups. Will groom this baby dog kasi ang chow kailangan inaalagaan talaga ang grooming. You will not tie the dog in chains okay? You also must know we will neuter Cotton before we give him away. Ayaw namin gawin siyang palahian or negosyo.

She added: “We also check the dogs I adopt out. Until we feel confident you really take care of the pet.”

Adding that the chosen applicant would need to go through an interview, she added: “So, please wait for our call to you for a short interview okay? Loving and being loved by a pet makes for the #BestLife.”

Korina Sanchez has previously introduced her pets on her magazine show Rated K.