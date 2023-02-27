Korn Ferry Rolls Out Strategy for Greater Bay Area with Opening of Regional Headquarters

—Esther Colwill, President of Korn Ferry Asia Pacific, visited GBA office in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Korn Ferry, a global talent and organizational consulting firm, announced the launch of its Greater Bay Area (GBA, Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao) business strategy and the establishment of its regional headquarters in Hong Kong, providing services throughout the region. Esther Colwill, president of the APAC region at Korn Ferry, visited the Hong Kong office, and highlighted the importance of the regional headquarters and the office’s role in implementing the strategy. Esther interviewed with Bloomberg financial Asia channel, and attended the company’s first GBA client appreciation event, where she had in-depth discussions with clients and industry influencers.

“This initiative demonstrates Korn Ferry’s global commitment to the growth of its business in the Greater Bay Area and its vision for the future of the Hong Kong market,” said Esther at the client event.

The Greater Bay Area’s strategy to create an international innovation and technology hub with global influence built on a strong foundation with a modern manufacturing ecosystem, and high-tech of Guangdong, Macau’s status as a global tourism and leisure center, and Hong Kong’s role as an international financial, transportation and trade center under the “One country, Two systems” principle. The rapid growth of key industries in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao has made the region highly attractive to the high-value businesses and top talent worldwide.

“Korn Ferry has two decades of developments in the Greater Bay area. We have a well-established footprint in the region with offices in Guangzhou, Shenzhen in addition to our Hong Kong office. We are still expanding, adding more consultants to provide end to end Human Resources Solutions. We have been serving clients from all industries, Consumer, Financial Services, Hi-Tech and Industrial, whether they are start-ups or large enterprises,” said Diana Chan, Korn Ferry’s Managing Director of Greater Bay Area, former Head of Industrial sector at Korn Ferry China. “We are proud of the work done together with our clients. And we look forward to further supporting our clients in the region as they explore the opportunities that the broader GBA brings.”

