Kosme Aesthetics Celebrates the Opening of its Modern Aesthetic Salon at Plaza Singapura, Orchard Road, Offering a Comprehensive Range of Signature Treatments

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kosme Aesthetics, a renowned provider of state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments in Singapore, is excited to announce the opening of its new salon at Plaza Singapura, #04-08D, Orchard Road. The contemporary facility showcases the brand’s dedication to offering unparalleled service and innovative treatments to clients seeking to enhance their natural beauty.

The elegantly designed Plaza Singapura salon creates a welcoming environment for clients, with advanced treatment rooms and a team of experienced aesthetic professionals. At this new location, Kosme Aesthetics will provide a wide range of non-invasive aesthetic treatments customised to address individual needs and concerns. Signature treatments available at the salon include EmShape, Fat Freeze, Whitening Facial, Acne Facial, LED Teeth Whitening, and Super Hair Removal.

Kosme Aesthetics is committed to using only the latest KFDA-approved aesthetic technologies and equipment to ensure the highest safety, efficacy, and client satisfaction standards. By remaining at the forefront of industry advancements, the salon aims to provide personalised, results-driven treatments that minimise downtime and maximise outcomes.

To mark the grand opening of its Plaza Singapura location, Kosme Aesthetics is offering exclusive promotions and discounts on select treatments for a limited time. Clients can take advantage of these special offers to experience the salon’s renowned services at exceptional prices. All offered services follow the aesthetics salon’s philosophy: no packages, no hard-selling, and no hidden fees.

Kosme Aesthetics has established a notable reputation for consistently delivering outstanding services by offering an extensive selection of aesthetic treatments specifically tailored to enhance skin health. The new Plaza Singapura salon will continue to uphold the brand’s commitment to excellence, providing a personalised approach to aesthetic care that sets it apart from competitors.

For more information about Kosme Aesthetics and its new salon at Plaza Singapura or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.kosmeaesthetics.sg.