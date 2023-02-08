Kota Banks Decries Experiment by TikTok That Puts “Artists at a Disadvantage”

Sydney pop musician Kota Banks has decried the latest decision by social media behemoth TikTok to limit music on its posts. The news, first reported by Bloomberg, sees TikTok running an experiment on Australian users limiting their ability to add music to their videos.

The Music Network reached out to TikTok, who replied in a statement: “Over the coming weeks we will be running a test in Australia to analyse how music is accessed and used on the platform. Not all music is included in this test and we do not expect it to impact everyone on TikTok.” The statement continues, “For more than half of our community there will be no change to their experience and the test will not impact them.”

Kota Banks Calls Out Tik Tok’s “Lazy and Inconsiderate” Test