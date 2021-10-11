Kotex commemorates International Day of the Girl with #GirlUnrestricted Campaign

In a world full of possibilities where every girl is empowered to experience unrestricted girlhood, we celebrate their unstoppable spirit

Kotex Hong Kong pledges to educate 47,000 schoolgirls to break period stigma

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Now in its 10th year, International Day of the Girl is held on October 11 to promote the rights of girls and to empower them to fully participate in decisions that affect their lives. As pandemic disruption and a widening digital divide disproportionately impacts women and girls around the world, new research conducted by Kotex, a brand of Kimberly-Clark, has found that Gen Z teen girls in Asia Pacific are growing up with unprecedented pressure.

The research highlights that the classic struggles of puberty are amplified today against a backdrop of issues that range from climate change to cyber-bullying and unrealistic societal expectations. Most Gen Z adolescent girls believe that social limitations restrict the opportunities they have access to, but around three-quarters see their fellow women as allies. Across the region, where stigma around periods and gender stereotypes are rife, change is much needed.

In Hong Kong, public opinion suggests female health education is often insufficient and ineffective. Almost one third of teenage girls interviewed said they received no information or education about menstruation before their first period, and many said the information they received left them feeling ‘afraid’ and ‘hateful’. Only half said their family proactively shared female health education information.

These findings underscore the importance of International Day of the Girl in 2021 in acknowledging adolescent girls as they journey towards their future. In support of this vital effort, Kotex is stepping up to engage girls’ communities across Asia Pacific in the Kotex #GirlUnrestricted campaign, a region-wide drive to amplify girls’ voices, fight period stigma within society, and build futures through education.

"Kotex encourages girls to navigate her girlhood journey on her terms, and grow up with more ‘coulds’ and less ‘shoulds’. We believe that a girlhood unrestricted is a girlhood full of possibilities and envision a more forgiving world where girls can live every adventure. This is in line with Kotex’s purpose to remove barriers to girls’ progress," said Stella Chun, General Manager of Kimberly-Clark Hong Kong. "In the spirit of International Day of the Girl, Kotex’s #GirlUnrestricted campaign encourages girls to celebrate the unique person that she is and to see her girlhood as a journey of possibilities, rather than any fixed destination."

To kick off the campaign, a region-wide #GirlUnrestricted video will be launched encouraging girls to embrace their uniqueness and experience girlhood on their own terms followed by local market activations. In Hong Kong, Kotex has launched a dedicated website for puberty education. With informative and light-hearted videos, it aims to break period stigma and to reassure girls of their possibilities. A tailor-made period education program has also been introduced and targets to reach 550 schools in the city. The program includes professional advice by nurses, interactive videos as well as a care pack of products and education leaflet. Kotex Hong Kong has pledged to educate a total of 47,000 schoolgirls in one year.

These are all part of the menstrual health and hygiene education programs Kotex has been supporting in the region for 50 years. In 2020, these programs reached 1.8 million people in Asia Pacific, including youths, parents, educators and community leaders. The brand plans to significantly accelerate these efforts in the next few years.

"Girls in Hong Kong feel they do not have access to information about their bodies and health. Through our puberty education website and education programs we aim to enhance access to information about female health for girls and improve key outcomes in the areas of education and health and wellness. We see our role not as the one providing all the answers, but rather use our influence as a brand they love to create more opportunities for girls to feel heard, be supported and celebrate each other," said Chun.



Kotex Hong Kong puberty education website: https://www.campaign.hk.kotex.com/puberty-education/index.html

Kotex #GirlUnrestricted campaign video is uploaded to Kotex Hong Kong Facebook page and YouTube channel on October 11:

Video in Facebook: https://fb.watch/8zptqVfIpL/

Video in YouTube: https://youtu.be/GJLqRnxLtfQ

