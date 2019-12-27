Kourtney Kardashian’s New Addition, and 2 Other Things You Missed This Week
Happy holidays, everyone! From the Kardashian-Jenners’ annual Christmas party to Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s debut at Christmas church service, stars everywhere were feeling the holiday spirit this year. With so many festivities, I’m sure it was a little tough to keep up with everything that went down, so catch up with the latest edition of Things You Missed This Week.