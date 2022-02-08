KPMG recognised as one of China’s Top Employers for the fourth year in a row

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KPMG China has been certified as China’s Top Employer 2022 for the fourth year in a row, recognised for the great efforts the firm and its people have been making in 20 topics across six HR areas, including talent strategy, work environment, learning, wellness, diversity and inclusion.

KPMG China Chairman Honson To said, “I am glad that KPMG has been certified as China’s Top Employer 2022 for the fourth year in a row. We will continue our efforts to provide our staff with the best working environment and development prospects.”

Cultivating talent

KPMG understands its people is of utmost importance. That’s why KPMG has a series of employee programmes and activities related to the enhancement of personal soft skills and leadership abilities. As part of the focus on talent development and skill enhancement, it provide comprehensive training programmes covering both professional and soft skills to meet the needs of its people and its business. KPMG is fully committed to cultivating a culture of continuous learning in the firm.

Investing in people

KPMG is committed to providing a competitive range of health and wellness programmes, resources and tools to support the health and wellness of its people. In 2021, KPMG upgraded the employee wellness programme to provide more comprehensive options for all employees while optimising the overall operational and user experience to better support employee health and benefits. KPMG encourage its people to find a balance between professional and personal lives through the firm’s wellness programme and more.

Cultivating a trusted, recognition and inclusive culture

KPMG is are also committed to cultivating a culture of recognition. Over the years, it shows appreciation for outstanding individuals and teams who bring its Values to life through various ways.

In addition, giving back to the community and caring for the environment and the planet have been the focus of the firm. KPMG has been a key advocate in creating a more vibrant and sustainable community, starting with educating its people to make a positive change.

In the face of continuous challenges, KPMG upload its Values, putting the growth of its people as priority, and providing more learning opportunities to ensure all of them can grow from strength to strength and unleash their potential.

