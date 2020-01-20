“Kramer kids donate old clothes for Taal eruption victims”

Even the kids of Chesca Garcia and Doug Kramer are doing their part to help those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano last January 12.

On Instagram on Saturday, Chesca shared that her children, Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin, volunteered to give their old clothes as donations to the young evacuees in the province of Batangas.

“Proud of my babies who volunteered to set aside all their pre-loved clothes to donate to those affected by the calamity that happened last week. They wanted to be able to contribute through their own efforts, and own this moment as responsible and compassionate citizens. Too precious not to capture,” she said.

Other prominent celebrities who have given out aid to the tens of thousands of families displaced by the eruption include Piolo Pascual, Angel Locsin, and Judy Ann Santos.

Philippine authorities have earlier urged a “total evacuation” of nearly a million people near capital Manila, as Taal Volcano belched an ash cloud about 14 kilometers high last weekend, pushing the alert level to four and prompting warnings of a possible “explosive eruption” within hours or days.