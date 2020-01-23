“Kris Aquino admits she is still battling an auto-immune disease”

Kris Aquino gives an update on the numerous health issues she is dealing with.

Now back in the country after celebrating the holidays in the US with her sons, Kris Aquino shared an update on her health condition after going for a check-up. She posted on her Instagram account last January 22 that she is still battling anemia as well as other health issues.

She wrote:

“Thank God I’m reading this book… Part of having several autoimmune conditions is knowing some others may now be dormant, but they can ‘wake up’ and it’s reasonable to avoid challenging your immune system and closely monitoring numbers… I won’t bore you, will summarize.

I had inflammation in my right hand, coughed badly for 3 straight weeks; had blood tests last night. 4th pic in this carousel was my mindset today- I told myself if my tests showed positive, early detection was still my friend… results I got this afternoon were a reason to be grateful, because my results in November are still the same this January. i still need to battle anemia, control my thyroid issues (explanation for my weight loss), and other stuff (some hereditary, others environmental) BUT a positive attitude is so beneficial to wellness. I may not be healthier, but I’m not worse.

My doctor gave additional medicines & immunity boosting supplements, but she also gave the go signal to honor a commitment on Thursday & go back to work on Friday… I’ve stopped asking why, but rather THANK YOU because each new day is a blessing… and a good friend’s birthday on Monday is a chance to help his outreach for those still displaced in Batangas.

There’s good in this world, we should never get tired of finding it.#lovelovelove”