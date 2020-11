“#PushMostWanted: Lea Salonga outraged at DepEd learning module for tagging tattoos as a symbol of being a criminal. This is what Catriona Gray posted after Miss Universe Colombia pageant called her ‘Australian by birth but represented PH’.‘Tanga nalang ang maniniwala’: Jessy Mendiola, pinabulaanan ang kumakalat na litrato sa social media . Kris Aquino, bumuwelta sa DepEd kaugnay ng isyu kay Angel Locsin.”