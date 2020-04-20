“Kris Aquino celebrates Bimby’s birthday: ‘My bunso is no longer my baby, he’s now officially a teenager’”

Kris Aquino also greets Kim Chiu a happy birthday.

Teenager na ang bunsong anak ni Kris Aquino na si Bimby. At dahil inabutan sila ng lockdown sa isang resort sa Puerto Galera kaya do’n na rin nag-celebrate si Bimby kasama ang ina at ang kapatid na si Josh nitong April 19, 2020.

“My bunso is no longer my baby, he’s now officially a TEENAGER,” proud na pahayag ni Kris.

Sa mensahe ni Kris sa anak ay hindi rin niya nakalimutang magpasalamat sa Diyos.

“HAPPY 13th birthday, Bimb… THANK YOU to God, Our Father—He makes it possible for the 3 of us to LOVE each other unconditionally, trying to do so with humor & laughter, regardless of the trials & tears I wish I could have shielded my 2 from…

“We understand, appreciate & support our small family unit… and we remain grateful for blessings big & small.”

Ibinahagi rin ni Kris sa kanyang social media account ang video ng simpleng selebrasyon nila para sa birthday ni Bimby.

“I haven’t posted much recently—but I had to share a video of Bimb on his birthday w/ all of you… And this was my chance to say I always try my best to be a good mom, BUT apart from my mom, nobody has ever loved & believed in me, in my imperfect totality the way my bunso does…

“My 2 sons are living proof—I continue to be blessed far more than a person deserves to be.

“I prepared the baked spaghetti & because I improvised, I have a new cheese sauce recipe I added to the meat sauce that I can share w/ all of you when we’re back in our home’s kitchen; Check made the barbecue, Ate Loida helped us order Bimb’s gelato birthday cake & she gave the cheese & cold cuts platter, and the staff here @sunset.aninuan brought in the carrot cake…

“We flew here from Boracay where we had a shoot for @theauhanaboracay more than 5 weeks ago, just the 3 of us, not realizing we’d reach Bimb’s birthday, because had I only known… BUT we’ve been so affectionately cared for by @checkticsay, nurse @mizahlopez, and Randy AND this experience has only brought the 3 of us closer,” caption ni Kris sa video.

Binati rin niya ang Kapamilya actress na malapit sa kanya who is also celebrating her birthday.

“This post would be incomplete without a birthday greeting for the other special person I also love & celebrate today, @chinitaprincess… #family.”