“Kris Aquino on her friendship with Willie Revillame: “Let’s not mess that up”

Kris Aquino insists she is just friends with Willie Revillame.

Kris Aquino has been vocal about her gratitude towards her good friend Willie Revillame who has been kind to her and her children Bimby and Joshua, who is his “number 1” fan.

In a clip that she shared on Instagram, Kris and Willie candidly talked to each other about how they prioritize tidiness in their homes and in Willie’s case – his yacht.

A lot of netizens saw their chemistry and enjoyed seeing them together with others teasing Kris and Willie to level up their friendship.

One netizen caught the Queen of All Media’s attention where he/she said, “I like when you interviewed Willie sa yate nya! Sarap ng tawa mo dun. Haha! And compared to Herbert na hindi ka Kaya panindigan dhl andaming Hanash sa buhay— Wowowillie is way better noh! And for me OK ang narc-oc na Tao dhl perfectionist at tlgng may achievement sa life [sic].”

The netizen was referring to Kris’ ex-boyfriend Herbert Bautista. Kris and Herbert had a short-lived relationship in 2014 and managed to maintain their friendship after.

However, Kris advised the netizens to bury the past memories and stressed that Willie is just a friend.

“both comments I’ll answer here- GGS is GANDANG GANDA sa SARILI… and wag na tayo mandamay ng mga taong nakaburol na ang alaala, okay? Willie & I can joke w/ each other the way we do because we know we’re friends & he knows my sons both like & respect him because he’s been kind to us simply because he’s our friend- so let’s not mess that up. 😇 [sic],” she said.

Kris and Willie have been friends for a long time now and they have been linked together in the past but they have been consistent in saying they are just good friends.